DEVELOPING1 Killed, 3 Injured After Window-Washing Machine Accident On Manhattan’s East Side
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CDC says federal travel bans meant to stop COVID-19 from reaching the United States came too late for New York City.

The Trump administration restricted travel from China on Feb. 2 and from Europe on March 13.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

A CDC report, however, shows the coronavirus was already spreading in New York City by March 8.

The report also shows the strain of the virus in New York was more similar to the strain circulating in Europe than the one from China.

Comments

Leave a Reply