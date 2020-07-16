Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CDC says federal travel bans meant to stop COVID-19 from reaching the United States came too late for New York City.
The Trump administration restricted travel from China on Feb. 2 and from Europe on March 13.
A CDC report, however, shows the coronavirus was already spreading in New York City by March 8.
The report also shows the strain of the virus in New York was more similar to the strain circulating in Europe than the one from China.