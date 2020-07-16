NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It takes a seasoned journalist to guide viewers through unprecedented times. to be a reassuring, informed presence, and that is CBS2’s Dana Tyler.

Today we are proud to celebrate her for 30 years of an outstanding broadcast career.

Dana has been a constant and reassuring presence to the CBS2 News audience since she joined the station as a weekend co-anchor and reporter in July of 1990. That was also the year Dana and the late Reggie Harris became the first African-American anchor team in New York.

In the great tradition of local news anchors, Dana is the gold standard, an award-winning anchor, always with an acute sense of imparting just the right tone.

Throughout events that have shaped the New York area, her calm, steady voice remains part of the fabric of our city, and our station. She has guided viewers through historic events here at home, around the country, and around the world.

WATCH: Dana Reflects On Her 30 Years With CBS2

Dana not only reports the news, she regularly lends her voice and energy to causes and events that impact so many, including the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run and more.

Dana has turned a passion for theater and the arts into an extraordinary showcase for viewers. She’s given us a greater appreciation of fine art, with an insider’s view of some memorable exhibitions.

She’s also been a tireless champion of Broadway, taking us on stage and behind the curtain of hundreds of shows, showcasing iconic performers with close-up access – and always with her unique style.

She has taken us inside grand city landmarks, and offered a more intimate view of the familiar – like going behind the scenes with the NYPD’s mounted unit.

Putting 30 years of a storied career in just a few moments can barely scratch the surface. But for Dana, one has always been a standout: The moment Pope John Paul II shook her hand during his papal visit.

“It stopped my heart, I have to tell you. It is something I will never forget for the rest of my life,” she said.

Three decades filled with memorable moments, like when Robert Redford asked her “So what are you doing later?”

In fact, the overall impact that Dana has made on television and off is appreciated and recognized by the many she has mentored over the years. In 2014, she received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Association of Black Journalists.

Always reporting with her quiet determination, a steady voice, all the time – and now, in this precarious time.

Thank you, Dana, and congratulations on a job so very well done.