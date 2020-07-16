Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one step closer to borrowing the $10 billion he says he needs to close a budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democrat-led Senate passed a measure Thursday allowing the governor to borrow the money.
Republicans argued against it, however, saying the budget estimates are premature and don’t take into account income tax levies.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The bill now goes to the Assembly, also led by Democrats.
Murphy says New Jersey is facing a budget shortfall through June of 2021.