NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one step closer to borrowing the $10 billion he says he needs to close a budget gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat-led Senate passed a measure Thursday allowing the governor to borrow the money.

Republicans argued against it, however, saying the budget estimates are premature and don’t take into account income tax levies.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The bill now goes to the Assembly, also led by Democrats.

Murphy says New Jersey is facing a budget shortfall through June of 2021.

