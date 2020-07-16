NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources told CBS2 on Thursday afternoon NYPD investigators are questioning of person of interest in the killing of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. earlier this week.
Police located the man in the morning along Ralph Avenue and East 76th Street in Brooklyn.
The 1-year-old died after being shot in the stomach while sitting in his stroller during a barbecue near a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Sunday night.
WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. outside Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street.
Sources told CBS2 police believe two men ambushed the victims and fired more than 20 rounds.
Three adults were also wounded, but were expected to survive.
Police released surveillance video in connection with the shooting and are offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.