Similar to yesterday, clouds will give way to some sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running slightly cooler with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80.
Clouds will increase tonight with perhaps a few showers making it into our western suburbs late tonight as they weaken and approach the city… slight chance of any showers making it to the city. Temps will dip into the low 70s again.
Some showers will work their way in as early as tomorrow morning with the possibility of a few t’storms/downpours into the afternoon and evening. It will be slightly warmer and sticky with highs in the low 80s.
Saturday’s looking like a mostly sunny day, but it will be hotter: highs around 90 with feels like temps in the low to mid 90s.