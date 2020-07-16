Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say opened fire on a busy street in The Bronx.
It happened on East 168th Street and Franklin Avenue in the Morrisania Section around 8:10 p.m. on June 19, but the NYPD just released surveillance pictures of a suspect holding what appears to be a gun.
Investigators said one of the bullets went through an apartment window, but it’s unclear why anyone was shooting.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.