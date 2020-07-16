NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify a man they say is linked to two attempted robberies, including one on two NYPD traffic agents, in Washington Heights.

The first incident happened on around 3 p.m. on July 14, according to police.

Police said the unknown person approached a 49-year-old man delivering food on West 161st Street.

The suspect waited by the victim’s parked scooter, police said. When he returned, the suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s money, punched him in the face and tried to get away with the scooter.

The victim was able to get the scooter back and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

About an hour later, on Broadway, police say the same unidentified man repeatedly asked two NYPD traffic agent for money.

Police said the suspect tried to put the one of the agents in a headlock then ran away.

No one was hurt in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.