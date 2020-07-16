NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a window-washing machine accident on Manhattan’s East Side.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 136 East 36th Street in Murray Hill.

Police say a window-washing machine somehow malfunctioned, then dropped onto a construction shed and scaffolding below.

Part of the construction shed and scaffolding then crashed down to the street and the sidewalk.

“I was walking the dog and it was, I mean, it’s kind of spooky really to think that if I was walking a few hours later, I could, like, something could have hit me on the head or something, you know,” a neighbor told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Neighbors say the construction shed had been up for about a year.

All four victims are construction workers.

Two of those injured were last reported to be in critical condition. The third suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

