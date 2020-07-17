NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue has been vandalized again.

Video shows a woman splashing blue paint on the mural, which was painted directly in front of Trump Tower.

The NYPD took at least two women into custody.

The mural was painted just last week.

One was wearing a rainbow flag, a “Keep America Great” mask, and an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt, reported CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

So far there is no word on charges.

Earlier this week, it was vandalized by a man who splashed it with red paint.

Police are still searching for that suspect, and released new images of him Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.