NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a missing baby last seen leaving a hospital in Harlem.
Authorities believe the infant’s biological parents, who do not have custody, took him from NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem around 4:30 p.m. last Friday.
The boy’s name is Kayden Wilcox-George and he is only seven days old.
His parents have been identified as 21-year-old Destinee Wilcox and 34-year-old Akino George.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.