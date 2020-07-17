Some showers will pass through this morning, followed by somewhat of a break midday, then we’ll see sct’d showers and iso’d t’storms push through this afternoon. Things should wind down by about 7 PM with just a few leftover showers/rumbles S&E into the evening. The main threat from anything that develops would be localized flooding from any downpours that develop… not looking like a severe weather kind of day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, more humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.
Our skies will clear up some tonight, but it will remain humid. Temps in the city will only dip into the low 70s… 60s inland and N&W.
Tomorrow will be the start of our stretch of hot weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90… feeling like the low 90s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s.