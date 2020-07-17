NYC ShootingsPolice Questioning Person Of Interest In Killing Of Brooklyn 1-Year-Old
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Some showers will pass through this morning, followed by somewhat of a break midday, then we’ll see sct’d showers and iso’d t’storms push through this afternoon. Things should wind down by about 7 PM with just a few leftover showers/rumbles S&E into the evening. The main threat from anything that develops would be localized flooding from any downpours that develop… not looking like a severe weather kind of day. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, more humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Our skies will clear up some tonight, but it will remain humid. Temps in the city will only dip into the low 70s… 60s inland and N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be the start of our stretch of hot weather. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90… feeling like the low 90s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s.

