NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce Friday whether New York City is ready to enter Phase 4 reopening Monday.

That includes more outdoor entertainment, such as zoos and gardens. Film and television production can also resume.

However, the governor says malls and museums will not be allowed to reopen.

This comes as he tightens regulations on city bars and restaurants. A new “three strikes and you’re closed” rule addresses failure to maintain safety precautions, like enforcing masks and social distancing.

Bars and restaurants statewide must also only serve alcohol to seated patrons who order food.

