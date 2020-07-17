NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have a person of interest in custody in the shocking murder an entrepreneur on the Lower East Side.

Fahim Saleh, 33, was killed and his body dismembered. His remains were discovered Tuesday by his sister in his luxury condominium.

Police sources say the person of interest in custody worked for Saleh. He’s described as a man in his 20s, a personal assistant who was embezzling money from the victim’s company. So far he has not been charged with any crime, and is being questioned by police.

Saleh was last seen on survellance video Monday. Tuesday afternoon, police responded to his apartment after Saleh’s sister went to check on him.

Police sources told CBS2 they have video of Saleh’s sister arriving at the apartment about the same time his alleged killer was leaving. Investigators suspect the dissection and disposal of the body may have been – by chance – interrupted by her arrival and the ring of a bell from the lobby.

Police sources also say they found Saleh’s decapitated torso and other remains in black trash bags, and an electric saw was left behind. The apartment was found orderly and not ransacked, so robbery has been ruled out as a motive.

The medical examiner’s office says Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death. He also had marks suggesting he had been tased.

It’s not clear if the person in question committed the murder or hired someone.

He is being questioned. So far there have been no charges.

According to police sources, a well-dressed man was seen on surveillance video entering the apartment off an elevator which opens directly into Saleh’s apartment. That man was allegedly holding a bag, which police believe contained an electric saw that was left behind.

Source say it is believed the victim was killed before his body was dismembered, noting there was a lack of blood at the scene.

Saleh was a tech entrepreneur. As Saleh’s Instagram points out, he was “dreamin’ big,” founder of several companies and an investor.

Police have been looking into whether a business dispute may be behind this, but the motive for his murder still remains unclear.