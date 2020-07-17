NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s latest shooting numbers show 11 people were injured Thursday.

Sources told CBS2 police questioned a person of interest for several hours in the death of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr., and that person was arrested for a different crime.

The community rallied against gun violence Thursday at Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where the boy was killed last weekend.

A memorial outside Raymond Bush Playground continues to grow for 1yo Davell Gardner Jr… Sources say police arrested a person of interest yesterday, but charged him for a different crime. So the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/Hh1hgUHP0f — John Dias (@JohnBDias) July 17, 2020

On the other side of the playground, there was a fresh crime scene.

“There was a guy … He was arguing with another guy parked on the corner and he shot him, but he missed, then he took off around this corner,” a witness said.

Police said a teenage boy shot into a crowd of teens around 5:30 p.m. The victim brought himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and face.

Hours earlier, police arrested three men for the murder of a Brooklyn father. Last week, Anthony Robinson was walking with his 6-year-old daughter when a car pulled up and its passenger shot him in the chest.

“Handguns, that’s our demon. That’s the demon, and if we don’t focus on those handguns, if we don’t stop them from coming into our community, that’s the faucet we must turn off,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s working with the NYPD on a new strategy to get guns off the street.

But Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said his cops are practically handcuffed by the new police reforms signed by de Blasio on Wednesday, which outlaw chokeholds, as well as sitting, standing or kneeling on a suspect’s diaphragm.

“I think we’ve crossed a tipping point on many levels, in terms of taking tools away from the police,” he said.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan told CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer that he doesn’t want cops to worry about the new law, which he believes may have provisions that are unconstitutional.

“I’ve spoken to all the district attorneys in the counties. They all don’t think they would ever be able to prosecute based on that last portion on the diaphragm,” he said. “Legally, it’s not enforceable.”

The city will launch a Central Brooklyn violence prevention plan Friday, putting more police on the streets in Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights over the weekend. The plan also includes peace marches with clergy and community members.