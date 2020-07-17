Breaking NewsCongressman John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dies At Age 80
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island man is under arrest, accused of impersonating an FDNY lieutenant.

Robert Schneph, 45, allegedly posed as a member of the FDNY‘s emergency medical services unit using the alias Lieutenant Hart.

Fire marshals spotted Schneph at a park in Queens in June, wearing a uniform and flashing a badge.

They say Schneph used that uniform to deceive numerous Staten Island businesses out of cash, goods and services.

Charges include criminal impersonation and petty larceny.

