NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video attacking two women inside a restaurant in the Bronx.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. last Thursday at the Happy Land Buffet on Jerome Avenue in the Mount Hope section.
Video shows the suspect repeatedly punch a 26-year-old woman and her friend.
Police said the victims had gotten into an argument with another woman prior to the attack.
She is also accused of punching one of them in the face.
