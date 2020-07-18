NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of protesters in Brooklyn spent Saturday afternoon calling for an end to recent gun violence.
Local leaders and activists marched from Broadway Junction to the Black Lives Matter mural in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The event was to honor families of victims of violence as well as a plea to the public to put the guns down.
RELATED: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the rally, saying it takes a group effort for real change.
“We have to do it together. Members of the NYPD are here. We need to work together, community and police, to make a change in our city,” de Blasio said. “Let’s love each other. Let’s take back these streets. Let’s move forward together.”
The NYPD is increasing patrols this weekend in parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx to stem the recent surge in gun violence.