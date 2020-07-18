Summer ScorcherRobert Moses State Park, Jones Beach Fields 2 & 6 Reach Capacity Early As Tri-State Temperatures Soar
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman was arrested and charged with murder after a body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s in The Bronx, police said Saturday.

Police announced Ayame Stamoulis, 18, was taken into custody Thursday evening.

A maintenance worker discovered the body shortly before 6 a.m. on July 15 on the roof of the restaurant at 279 East 149th Street.

Police said the body was inside a plastic bag and wrapped in a moving blanket.

Police are investigating whether it was thrown from a higher building nearby.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

