HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several public buildings on Long Island will serve as cooling centers this week.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is encouraging seniors and parents of young children to use them to help beat the heat.
Cooling centers can be found at the following locations:
- Cantiague Park Administration Office – 480 W John St, Hicksville, NY
Conference Room
Open 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Wantagh Administration Building – 1 King Rd, Wantagh, NY
Community Room
Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Mitchel Field Administration Building – 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Uniondale, NY
First Floor
Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Masks will be required and all other COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
There will be 160 cooling centers open in New York City starting Sunday.
Health experts urge the public to check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.