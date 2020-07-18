NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New videos show large crowds not following social distancing rules outside bars in Astoria Friday night.

Police were on the scene conducting crowd control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the crowds “unacceptable” on Twitter.

“New Yorkers have made too many sacrifices to to fight COVID-19. We can’t let up now,” the mayor wrote. “We’ll be out in Astoria and across the city tonight to make sure restaurants are doing their part to keep diners and their workers safe.”

City Council Member Costa Constantinides released a statement that said, in part, “We understand many bars and restaurants are in dire straits because of the pandemic… That’s no excuse, however, for the small few to turn our neighborhood into one giant resort bar… Every business that flouts the rules has to be shut down — period.”

Constantinides’s statement continued, “To those out there partying until sunrise, stop. COVID-19 is still a serious threat, and just because you’re young doesn’t mean you’re invincible… You also must respect the fact that others don’t have the luxury to party until all hours of the morning. They need and deserve a good night’s sleep, without your roughhousing, yelling, or relentless honking.”

This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented a “three strikes, you’re closed” policy on Thursday for bars and restaurants caught violating coronavirus guidelines.

Bar owner John Zorbas told CBS2 he’s worried about citations for crowds gathering outside his bar in Astoria.

“I’ve got some calls from the state liquor authority, the police coming by… I got into the business of hospitality… We can’t really control what people are doing here or a couple stores down,” said Zorbad.

Cuomo said the new policy was issued after an investigation into more than 5,000 establishments downstate found too many instances of restaurants and bars not complying with social distancing orders.