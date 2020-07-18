By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It sure was a hot day across the area with many spots reaching 90, but the good news is that it wasn’t too humid! Expect mainly clear skies through the night with temps dropping off into the upper 60s and mid 70s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a different story as it will be even hotter, and the humidity will be way higher. Temps away from the coasts should have no issues at all reaching the mid and upper 90s. Combine this with very muggy conditions, and it’ll be downright oppressively and dangerously hot out there. Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay well hydrated if you’re gonna be outside!

More of the same for Monday as temps and humidity will be sky high. There could be some late-day thunderstorms rumbling through that may break the heat, but until then, we’ll be sweltering. Stay cool!