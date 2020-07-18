NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The heat is expected to be brutal in New York City in the coming days, and residents and city agencies spent Saturday getting ready.

It’s in every heat wave handbook: proper hydration.

“It’s a little too hot for my tastes,” said Tremont resident Angel Beras.

He was inside a Bronx bodega choosing bottled water instead of juice or soda.

On the same block is one of 300 New York City fire hydrants with spray caps.

City parks are home to 650 spray showers.

At one of the West Side, 3-year-old Michael Cimillo’s curly hair was wet and his face was streaked with sunblock.

“All the parks in New York are open right now, so he’s able to play in the water, he’s able to have a good time,” Michael’s father, Frank Cimillo, said.

While staying out of the heat is advised, not everyone can. Crews from Con Edison were hard at work out in the heat with tents to shade them from the sun.

Whether your job is working in a trench on electrical lines or delivering the mail, it’s key to pace yourself and retreat to air-conditioned trucks when you feel fuzzy or woozy.

For some people, their own homes proved too hot to handle.

Lower East Side resident Cointa Nunez told CBS2’s Dave Carlin she has an air conditioner, but it’s not cutting it.

“That one is too small for the room,” she said. “It doesn’t get cold enough.”

Saturday morning, she upgraded to a more powerful AC unit but was given no guarantee it can be installed this weekend.

Starting Sunday, 160 cooling centers citywide will open.

City leaders say, however, they expect to see a smaller turnout than past heat waves after the installation of more than 40,000 free air conditioners for those in need.

College student Alexis Gosman will be home with her brand new AC unit. She says she brought her dad shopping because he’s strong and handy.

“I’m going to tackle it. I’m glad she’s getting an air conditioner finally,” Fred Gosman said.

“It is very needed for it being so hot today,” Alexis Gosman said.

Health experts say check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors, and everyone, drink lots of water.