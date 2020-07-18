NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for four people caught on camera who they say are connected to a robbery against a 50-year-old man in Brooklyn.
It happened at the corner of Gates Avenue and Cambridge Place around 11:40 p.m. on July 5.
Three people approached the victim from behind, while a fourth person rode up to him on a scooter, police said.
The group allegedly surrounded the victim before one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, while the other three searched his clothes.
The NYPD released this surveillance video of the four men they are looking for:
The suspects, approximately 16 to 20-years-old, took the man’s iPhone and some cash, according to police.
The NYPD said one of the suspects struck the victim in the face with his gun before all four fled the scene.
The victim refused medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.