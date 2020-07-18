NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The suspect in a brutal murder at a Lower East Side luxury condo was arraigned overnight after he was picked up by police Friday morning.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspect, 21-year-old Tyrese Haspil, was embezzling money and had promised to pay back his boss, 33-year-old Fahim Saleh, as much as $100,000, but investigators believe Haspil killed his boss instead, fearing Saleh would go to police.

Video shows members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force descend upon 172 Crosby Street in NoHo just before 9 a.m. Friday, rushing to arrest Haspil.

“It was very calm. They just walked him around the corner out him into the car,” witness Byron Allen told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

Haspil is now charged with second degree murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saleh’s cousin went to his luxury condo at 265 East Houston street after she hadn’t heard from him.

“Mr. Fahim Saleh’s cousin discovered his dismembered body in the living room of his apartment with his head, arms and legs amputated,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Video of the arrest of 21 yr old Tyrese Haspil on Crosby Street this morning in connection to the murder of Fahim Saleh. Saleh's dismembered body was found in his luxury condo Tues. NYPD says Haspil was Saleh's personal assistant.

An electric saw was near the remains.

One day before, on Monday, police say Haspil, dressed in a black suit with his face covered, got in the building elevator with Saleh, and is seen on camera assaulting him with a electric stun weapon once they reached Saleh’s apartment.

The medical examiner says Saleh was stabbed in the torso and neck.

Haspil allegedly returned the next day to dispose of the body, police sources tell CBS2, but was interrupted by the victim’s cousin, possibly buzzing up from the lobby.

Sources tell CBS2 police have surveillance video that shows the suspect sneaking out of the building as the victim’s cousin was coming up the elevator.

Police say Haspil worked for Saleh.

“Mr. Haspil was Mr. Saleh’s executive assistant and handled his finances and personal matters. It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money,” Harrison said.

Haspil ignored questions from reporters Friday as he was walked out of the 7th Precinct in handcuffs, wearing a white jumpsuit and horn-rimmed glasses.

Investigators spent the afternoon going in and out of Haspil’s Prospect Park apartment building.

“You never know what your neighbors are capable of, and I think my girlfriend and I are just really happy that he’s been arrested because pretty sketch knowing someone’s just a couple doors down that could do something like that,” neighbor Greg Soto told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Investigators were apparently led to the suspect by credit card statements, Uber receipts and text messages between Saleh and Haspil, along with electronic records, which is how police found out about the alleged embezzlement.