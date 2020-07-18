Summer ScorcherRobert Moses State Park, Jones Beach Fields 2 & 6 Reach Capacity Early As Tri-State Temperatures Soar
(credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help tracking down a vehicle linked to a homicide investigation in Brooklyn.

The car is a black Dodge Charger that was last seen heading eastbound on the Shore Parkway, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance pictures of the car.

(credit: NYPD)

Officers responded to a 911 call about a man shot in front of 3730 Shore Parkway around 12:30 a.m. on July 12.

(credit: NYPD)

Police said officers found Malik Williams, 21, of Brooklyn, inside a car with a gunshot wound to his face.

Williams was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where he died on July 15.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

