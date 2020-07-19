Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The surge of gun violence in New York City continued Saturday, when there were five separate shootings and six more victims, according to police.
Two victims were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened on Carlton Avenue, near the Barclays Center, around 9:30 p.m., police said.
About five hours earlier, less than two miles away from where they were shot, the NYPD reported a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
So far, no arrests have been made in either case.