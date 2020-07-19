Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We hope everybody stayed cool Sunday, because it was HOT, HOT, HOT!
Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 90s across the area and it was very humid, so for many folks it felt like triple digits.
Things will stay very warm through the evening and overnight, with some spots possibly remaining in the low 80s overnight. It’ll be an uncomfortable night, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Expect more of the same Monday, with peak heat and humidity, but with an added risk for spotty afternoon thunderstorms. We’re not expecting a washout, but any storms that do occur could be strong locally.
Stay cool, everybody.