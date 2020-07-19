By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody!
After a hot but comfortable Saturday, expect a scorching, steamy Sunday! Temps away from the shores should have no issues at all reaching the mid and upper 90s. Combine this with very muggy conditions, and it’ll be downright oppressively and dangerously hot out there. Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay well hydrated if you’re gonna be outside!
If you want to head to the beaches to cool off, that would be a good idea – water temps in the 70s with no threat of storms… but there is a slightly elevated rip current risk for the LI beaches.
Monday will be another sizzler as heat and humidity will be through the roof. There could be some late-day thunderstorms rumbling through that may break the heat, but until then, we’ll be sweltering. Stay cool!