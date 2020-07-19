MURAL VANDALIZEDBlack Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One Day, Officer Injured While Trying To Stop Protester
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking a man caught on surveillance video who they say is connected to a costly burglary at a construction site in Queens.

(credit: NYPD)

A suspect broke into a hotel construction site and took power tools and furniture worth about $20,000, police said.

It happened on 11th street in Astoria around 5 a.m. on July 11.

The video shows a man wearing a blue hat walking through the construction site, then leaving with a full hand truck, which police said was already there.

Watch it here:

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

