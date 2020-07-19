NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police released new video Sunday of a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue on Saturday.
Police said they responded to reports of a man shot multiple times following a dispute.
The victim, Nicholas Isaac, 23, of Brooklyn, was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he later died.
The suspect fled the scene on a black scooter, according to the NYPD.
Police released this video of the suspect:
Police said the suspect is approximately 6’0″ and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.