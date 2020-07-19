NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City will take a huge step on the road to reopening Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined Mayor Bill de Blasio in giving Phase 4 the green light, but there will be some major limitations.

Phase 4 will allow low-risk outdoor activities, including a partial reopening of Liberty Island.

The National Parks Service said the grounds will be open, but the interior of the Statue Of Liberty will remain closed. Food service on the island will be limited.

Ellis Island will remain closed while the agency plans a phased reopening of the area.

WATCH: Liberty Island To Reopen In Limited Capacity Monday

Other attractions like the High Line and Governors Island are already accepting visitors with capacity limits.

Zoos and botanical gardens can reopen at 33% capacity. Film and television production will also resume, along with sporting events without fans.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor gave an update by phone Friday.

“We’ll continue to monitor that situation, and when the facts change we will let you know. What we’re really looking at now is the potential of a second wave,” Cuomo said.

“Look at the evidence. Watch what’s happening around the country. Watch what’s happening here in the city, and make further decisions on some of these pieces, and we’ll do that very carefully with the state of New York,” de Blasio said.

City malls, museums, movie theaters and gyms will stay closed for now.

For now, you’ll have to work out outside, and find activities that are allowed as part of Phase 4.

The mayor also announced he is adding 40 more blocks of open streets, and says 8,600 restaurants are now taking part in the city’s outdoor dining program that has been expanded through the end of October.

It comes as Cuomo tightened regulations on city bars and restaurants.

A new “three strikes and you’re closed” rule addresses failure to maintain safety precautions, like enforcing masks and social distancing.

Bars and restaurants statewide must also only serve alcohol to seated patrons who order food.

MORE: Restaurants Serve Up ‘Cuomo Chips’, Allowing Bar Patrons To Comply With Governor’s Order

Bartender Amanuel Pantoja built an expanded outdoor seating space outside Swing 46, a jazz club and restaurant, because he doesn’t expect indoor dining will be allowed anytime soon.

“It’s been definitely hard for everyone,” he said. “Having a volume of 100 people to sit for dinner inside compared to about 20 people outside – that’s a drastic impact.”

Pantoja and others were looking forward to what Phase 4 would bring, but not only are most indoor activities staying paused, restaurant and bar owners feel further limited after Cuomo tightned restrictions on to-go cocktails due to ongoing crowds seen violating social distancing rules.

RELATED STORY: City Cracks Down On Astoria Crowds After Video Surfaces Showing People No Following Social Distancing Rules

“Everybody’s together. Nobody’s wearing a face mask, and we can’t go to the gym, but we can go outside and have drinks next to each other?” said handyman Alexander Hernandez.

Working out at gyms is considered another high-risk indoor activity.

The governor and mayor say that’s based on the numbers, the national climate and risk of infection.

“Restaurants will be able to use the sidewalks. They’ll be able to use the curbs through September, through October. We’re extending this to October 31st,” de Blasio said. “Indoor dining, that could’ve started earlier. We’ve said that’s not happening. That continues to not happen. That is very high risk and we’ve seen that around the country.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Met Museum set a reopening date for August 28, and Cuomo said we’ll see – a sentiment echoed by many New Yorkers.

“I’m not personally going to go, but I wouldn’t want to stand in the way of others who feel comfortable with that. I think it’s a personal decision at this point in time,” said Lindsay Ciancetta.

The Phase 4 timeline is also tied to schools. They can’t open until regions are in Phase 4 and maintain an infection rate of 5% or lower over 14 days.