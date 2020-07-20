NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens restaurant has been temporarily shut down after people were seen packing the block last week in Astoria.
The owner of BRIK must submit a plan on how he plans to enforce social distancing.
“It’s tough because we can’t really control what other people are doing outside of the establishment,” John Zorbas told CBS2. “Moving forward, like I said, we’ve actually had more security ever since this has been going on, so we have done that. We’ve asked everybody to be on their Ps and Qs.”
The city says it will reassess the situation in a week.
The mayor’s office plans to work with the restaurant to make sure it is compliant.