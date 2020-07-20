NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a plea to cool down violence on the streets of a neighborhood in The Bronx, where gun violence is spiking and community leaders are trying to promote peace, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Young people were in the crowd gathered in Claremont on Monday, just steps from where a man, walking with his daughter, was gunned down by drive-by shooters on July 5.

This community was sending out an SOS.

Clergy and community leaders announced a peace march for Thursday and a youth summit to be held next week.

Eve Hendricks, whose son Brandon was shot and killed on June 28, made a plea for community resources.

“We need more programs and facilities to children, so that children can remain safe. We can protect them and their childhood,” she said.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark spoke, and was the target of some in the crowd.

Mario Lavoy said he blames Clark and others for weakening support of the NYPD.

“Elected officials, they have created this problem that we have right now,” said Lavoy.

“I support the police when they’re doing what’s right,” said Clark. “I absolutely stand shoulder to shoulder with them. I can’t do this work without them, and they know that.”

Clark said many instances of violence are spurred by desires to settle scores on the street.

She urged an end to a cultural code of silence.

“This whole ‘no snitch’ culture is a problem,” said Clark. “Like the mother said, ‘It’s not snitching, it’s caring.’ That’s what we need people to do.”

Melody Jimenez, founder of No Voice Unheard, said community engagement with cops is key.

“We have a lot of people that are protesting against NYPD and, without their help, the community is never gonna gain the unity that we need or the trust or the safety that we need,” said Jimenez.

With shootings in the Bronx up 45% this year compared to last year, people of goodwill are working to restore peace on the streets.