By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning everybody and get ready for another scorcher.
Monday is expected to be the hottest and muggiest day yet of this heat wave, with temperatures expected to hit the upper 90s, but feeling more like triple digits. This type of heat is dangerous, so make sure to take it nice and slow if you’re outdoors during the afternoon.
Some showers and thunderstorms could rumble through, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll have enough widespread coverage to really knock down the temps or humidity. If you want to cool off, head to the pool or the beach.
Tuesday will still be hot, with temps around 90, but much less humid and with a drier breeze.
Things will get soupy again mid-week, with temps in the upper 80s and a return of thunderstorm threats.