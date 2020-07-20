Breaking NewsSources: Gunman Suspected Of Ambushing Federal Judge’s Family Inside New Jersey Home Found Dead
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, montclair, Montclair State University, New Jersey, Social Distancing

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Montclair State University has begun its series of in-person graduation ceremonies.

The university started its six days of 23 in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday.

The class of 2020 graduates socially distanced on the football field while guests sat in the bleachers.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The graduates received their diplomas and had their moment to celebrate their accomplishments.

Ceremonies will be held through Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Comments

Leave a Reply