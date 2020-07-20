Comments
MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Montclair State University has begun its series of in-person graduation ceremonies.
The university started its six days of 23 in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday.
The class of 2020 graduates socially distanced on the football field while guests sat in the bleachers.
The graduates received their diplomas and had their moment to celebrate their accomplishments.
Ceremonies will be held through Thursday.
