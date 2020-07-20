NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a suspect in last week’s deadly shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Six people were shot early Wednesday morning near the corner of President Street and Franklin Avenue.
A 30-year-old man was killed, and five other people were injured.
Police said the suspect was driving a white Jeep Wrangler that pulled up beside a Toyota Sequoia.
He allegedly opened fire, shooting the 30-year-old passenger in the torso.
Police said they’re searching for a man in his 20s with a dark complexion and medium build, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white du-rag and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.