NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City officially entered its first heat wave the year Monday, with temperatures above 90 degrees for a third straight day.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with people in Midtown as they tried to beat the heat.

Lori O’Rourke and her daughter Emmie walked to Bryant Park to photograph their foster dog, Lasso, in hopes of finding her a forever home.

“We’re dying,” Lori said. “It’s hot.”

“If I didn’t have this photo shoot, I would probably be at home right now. But I’m glad I’m out here,” her daughter, Emmie O’Rourke, added.

Lasso was feeling the extreme heat too, and water was on order. And then?

“Back in immediately,” said Lori.

Limiting outdoor activity is a must, and drinking plenty of fluids cannot be forgotten.

“I’m dying out here. My eyebrows are sweating,” Eric Grief said. “It’s tough.”

Outdoor dining is the only lunch option for work crews these days.

“Pretty much how I prefer it,” said Patrick Buckley, who installs fireplaces in high-rise buildings. He approves of all the new outdoor dining taking place around the city.

“That’s the one thing New York City was missing – outdoor dining,” he said.

Others think having to sizzle outside while sipping a cold beverage isn’t fun and can lead to sunburns.