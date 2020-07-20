Today will be very hot and humid — and officially in a heat wave once we hit 90 — with highs in the mid and upper 90s; when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100-105 in the city and 105-110 for the hottest parts of the area (generally S&W of the city). And while we’re not expecting widespread broken records, record highs will at least be approached at LaGaurdia, JFK and Bridgeport… should get to within a degree or two, or possibly tie. Outside of that, it will be mostly sunny with just a stray shower or t’storm this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and warm. Temps will only dip into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot one, but it won’t be quite as humid. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday we’ll see our next chance of showers/t’storms. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.