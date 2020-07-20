(CBS New York) — NYCFC finally got its first win of 2020 on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami in their final group stage game of the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 64th minute and the win gives Ronny Delia’s squad an opportunity to get to the knockout round featuring the final 16 teams. Sean Johnson had two saves in the match and NYCFC avoided a five match losing streak and secured its first win of 2020 and the MLS Is Back Tournament.

The loss eliminated Inter Miami from the MLS Is Back Tournament. NYCFC now has three points in the tournament and goal differential of -2, which means the team has little room for error if it hopes to make it to the knockout round.

“To go through experiences like this makes us know each other in a better way,” Coach Deila told reporters on a video conference call after the game. “A new coach, new staff, new sporting director and new style of play. You need to experience things to build trust and safety together.”

While NYCFC is not yet eliminated from the MLS Is Back Tournament, they are awaiting other results to see if their point total and goal differential will be good enough to advance.