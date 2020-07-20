NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is mourning the loss of our colleague and friend, Nina Kapur.

She was only 26 when she died this past Saturday in a moped accident in New York City.

Nina joined the station last year, blessing us with her light and love for telling stories.

On Monday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner told hers.

June 3, 2019 — Nina Kapur started her first day CBS New York, posting on Instagram “Pinch me #NewYorkCityNina.” She made it to her favorite city.

Then 25, Nina had already worked on air in Connecticut and Maryland, so tenacious, she lined up her first job before graduating from Syracuse University with honors.

Nina’s first story with us? About ice cream trucks breaking traffic laws.

“He says obeying traffic laws is crucial, especially when children are involved,” she reported.

From her first live shot to streaming coverage, she did it all with a beautiful smile — a reflection of her soul.

Nina even looked polished in waders and muddy water.

Her work behind the camera made an impression, too. As an example, check out this story she did about New York City’s last wooden tugboat.

Nina’s specialty was connecting with people. She highlighted an 8-year-old spending his birthday collecting food donations.

“You can’t quite put the goodness of a child’s heart into words. But you can definitely feel it,” she reported.

And we at CBS2 feel lucky to have experienced Nina’s calming presence and upbeat attitude. She made the best of any situation, and always paused to help others. Behind the scenes, she made friends with everyone. She attended every work gathering. And professionally, the sky was the limit.

Nina, a native of Newtown, Pa. is survived by her mother, Monica, father, Anup, and her 24-year-old brother, Ajay.

For our CBS2 family, our newsroom will never be the same. We will strive every day to carry the same compassion Nina did for her city, her friends, her family, and even strangers.

Just this past Thursday, Nina was tasked with a nearly impossible mission. Her response — and to no one’s surprise — said, “I’ll hustle and make it work!”

To see more of Nina’s stories, click here.