NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect is under arrest after a body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s in the Bronx.

The NYPD says 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is facing murder and criminally negligent homicide.

Last week, 18-year-old Ayame Stamoulis was also charged in the case.

Police said a maintenance worker discovered the body on July 15 in the South Bronx. It was inside a plastic bag and wrapped in a moving blanket.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Hamlet.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Police were looking into whether he body may have been thrown from a higher building.

