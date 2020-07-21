Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect is under arrest after a body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s in the Bronx.
The NYPD says 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is facing murder and criminally negligent homicide.
Last week, 18-year-old Ayame Stamoulis was also charged in the case.
Police said a maintenance worker discovered the body on July 15 in the South Bronx. It was inside a plastic bag and wrapped in a moving blanket.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Hamlet.
The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Police were looking into whether he body may have been thrown from a higher building.