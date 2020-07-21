NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman they say violently robbed a 73-year-old woman earlier this month in Times Square.
The attack happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Police said the suspect pushed the victim to the ground and hit her multiple times before stealing her fanny pack.
The 73-year-old suffered injuries to her eye, arm, knee and finger.
Police described her attacker as a woman in her late 30s to 40s with short black hair, last seen wearing a pink hooded zippered sweatshirt and multi-colored plaid pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.