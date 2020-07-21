MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.(CBSNewYork) — Big changes have come to the Mount Vernon Police Department as the mayor promises to change the way the department serves its citizens.

Former NYPD Inspector Ernest Morales III is now the No. 2 officer in Mount Vernon, the highest ranking Hispanic in the department’s history.

“We’re going to take a unique approach that’s gonna change the face of the city,” said Morales in an interview with CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

The move comes as mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard puts her stamp on the department in her first year in office, calling the changes a bold move towards real reform.

Last month, the mayor’s administration pushed for charges and fired officer Ryan Hughes for allegedly pushing a handcuffed subject. Hughes was the third city cop arrested in the last nine months.

“We are bringing on game-changers. We are bringing on leaders with incredible integrity and we’re going to serve Mount Vernon with excellence,” said Patterson-Howard.

One of the new leaders for the department has never worked in law enforcement. Jennifer Lackard will serve as deputy commissioner for special initiatives. Lackard’s background is in grassroots organizing and social services. Her duties will be focused on police reform, community complaints and community relations.

“We’re not going to wait for you to come to us. We are not going to wait for you to be overwhelmed and frustrated that protesting is your only option,” said Lackard. “We’re coming to you and going to work with you to protect your civil liberties in order to build a safer and more vibrant city.”

Both Lackard and Morales said their top job is to listen to residents and build bridges of trust.