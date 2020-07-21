Comments
Today will be mostly sunny and hot, but less humid than yesterday. Highs will be in the low 90s… potentially our 4th consecutive 90+ degree day.
A few showers will approach and pass through late tonight. Temps will dip into the mid 70s.
A passing shower — maybe even an iso’d t’storm/downpour — is possible early tomorrow morning, then we’ll see an increasing risk of t’storms later in the afternoon and evening… some may be strong or even severe. Outside of that, It will be stickier with highs in the upper 80s… feeling like the low 90s.
There will be a lingering risk of showers/t’storms into Thursday. It will be hot and sticky again with highs in the upper 80s… feeling like the low 90s.