NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New details are emerging about the gunman suspected of ambushing federal Judge Esther Salas’ family inside their New Jersey home.

The judge’s husband is in critical condition, and the couple’s 20-year-old son is dead following the shooting that unfolded Sunday in North Brunswick.

The suspect – Roy Den Hollander – was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Catskills.

Den Hollander was an attorney and self-proclaimed men’s rights activist with a passion for the anti-feminist agenda. He frequently posted videos on YouTube, including one where he talks about bringing a lawsuit against clubs that give discounts to women on ladies nights.

Sources believe he knew Judge Salas from a previous case back in 2015.

He allegedly disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and shot the judge’s husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, when he answered the front door.

“I heard the gunshots. They were very loud,” neighbor Wen Feng Zhang told CBS2.

The couple’s 20-year-old son Daniel was gunned down when he ran to help.

“He was a loving, wonderful son. The only child, who wanted to be a lawyer like his parents,” said neighbor Marion Costanza.

Daniel was a rising junior at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. The school held a virtual memorial mass in his honor Monday night.

Grieving neighbors dropped of flowers on the family’s lawn, grateful Judge Salas was in the basement when shots were fired and she was not hurt.

“They’re just such a special family,” neighbor Ingrid Dillon said. “Really sweet people. Our hearts are broken.”

Investigators believe the attack was very well planned, though it’s unclear if the judge or her family were the intended targets. Police continue to investigate the motive.

Investigators said there was a package inside the suspect’s vehicle addressed to Judge Salas.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for New York State Judge Janet deFiore confirmed her name and photo were also found in the car. The FBI notified her Monday after discovering his body.