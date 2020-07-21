CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There were calls Tuesday for a citizens complaint review board on Long Island, in the aftermath of a police-involved fatal shooting in 2018.

Two other people came forward claiming they, too, experienced excessive force by the same officer, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“I’m here today to hopefully get justice for my husband, Walter Kellogg,” Terry Kellogg said.

Terry Kellogg claims there was no reason for police to kill her husband in 2018, adding he was suicidal, threatening himself with a knife, but not police.

“My husband didn’t deserve to get shot six times,” Terry Kellogg said.

The case was being presented to a grand jury as two other women spoke out Tuesday, claiming they, too, were victims of excessive force by the same officer.

In 2012, he responded a family dispute involving Jessica Roger.

“She threatened him by asking this question: ‘I want your name and your badge number,’ and when she did that, he went berserk,” said Roger’s attorney, Fred Brewington.

“He hit me. He shoved me. He threw me and he beat on me,” Roger said.

Frances Farley, a retired court officer, claims she called 911 for help with her daughter, but instead was injured by the same officer.

“Grabbed my sweater, grabbed my wrist, and threw my on the loveseat. I gave him no reason why he would even touch me,” Farley said.

They each named Suffolk County Police Officer Frank Santanello. All efforts to reach him resulted in “no comments” due to the ongoing investigation from his police union and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s Office.

When he shot and killed Walter Kellogg, Suffolk police said the man had turned a knife on the officer, and Santanello was exonerated in the 2012 incident involving Roger in an Internal Affairs report.

But all three women are calling for better oversight when a cop is accused of using excessive force, and for a civilian complaint review board.

“Had they done a proper investigation, this officer would not have been free to kill,” Brewington said.

All of the incidents started as non-criminal mental health emergencies, often the most dangerous type of police call. But when someone ends up dead or injured, they argue, the police should not be the only ones policing themselves.

A Suffolk County spokesperson told Gusoff, “We take allegations of law enforcement misconduct very seriously. Out of respect to the investigation process, we will decline to comment further.”