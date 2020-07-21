NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officers made a dangerous discovery at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday.
Transportation Security Administration officers found an assault rifle in a checked bag inside Terminal C.
The rifle, along with a high-powered magazine and ammunition, was hidden behind the lining of a suitcase.
“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” said Tom Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “In this case, they detected an assault rifle, which is illegal in New Jersey; a high-capacity magazine, which is also illegal in New Jersey; four boxes of hollow-point bullets, again, illegal in New Jersey; three magazines, one of which was fully loaded; and two additional boxes of rifle ammunition.
“This was an incredibly good catch on the part of our officers because the traveler attempted to evade detection by concealing the items beneath the lining of his suitcase,” Carter added.
Port Authority Police said they tracked down the passenger — a resident of East Orange.
He and his travel companion were both arrested.