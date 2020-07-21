WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s Wayne Licensing Center is closed for the week after officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Other employees who may have been exposed will be tested, and those who test positive will be quarantined for 14 days.
It’s unclear if any customers were exposed.
“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. “We will monitor the situation at Wayne and work closely with health officials to reopen on July 28, once we have verified a safe and healthy environment for the public and MVC employees.”
The Wayne Licensing Center will be closed for cleaning until Tuesday, July 28.
Customers should visit nearby locations in Oakland, Lodi and Paterson.