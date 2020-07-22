FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in New Jersey ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say the driver led police through Hackensack, then Paramus before racing through downtown Fair Lawn.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from New York.

The driver crashed at the intersection of Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue, smashing into five other vehicles and nearly hitting two people who were near the crosswalk.

“At three o’clock, there was a pursuit that came out of Hackensack. Hackensack relinquished control of the pursuit to Paramus. They came down Route 4. After they got on Route 4, they exited onto Plaza Road and they crashed in the intersection here. The white car was the stolen car, and there were minor injuries to a lot of the occupants of the cars. It ended up being a five-car wreck,” Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

“A five-, six-car accident in this intersection is a very bad accident. I’ve lived here for 20 years, I have not seen anything like this,” one witness told CBS2’s Cory James.

Police say at least six people were hurt, but only one person was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

Police say 32-year-old Kenneth Barber, of the Bronx, and 28-year-old Ebony Rogers-Fields, of Newark, New Jersey, were arrested. Both were charged with possession of stolen property.

Barber was also charged with eluding and numerous vehicle violations. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.