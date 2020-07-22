GROTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The United States is taking a big step towards a potential coronavirus vaccine.
The feds have signed a contract with Pfizer for $1.9 billion for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine now in development.
Pfizer is based in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont says he’s proud it’s happening in his state.
WATCH: Gov. Ned Lamont Discusses Pfizer’s Search For A Coronavirus Vaccine
“Pfizer is not just developing a vaccine, going through the protocols, going through the testing, hoping that we’re going to have something that’s ready for final FDA approval as early as October, in time. This is warp speed, and it’s remarkable what they’ve been able to do,” Lamont said.
The deal is part of the Trump administration’s “Warp Speed” program, in which multiple vaccines are being developed simultaneously.
The goal is to have 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine by January 2021.
